LACONIA — There’s a wide array of bikers that make their way to Motorcycle Week. Riders of all stripes, origins, and experience levels can be found showing off their bikes, styles, and on some occasions, their passenger. But one would be hard-pressed to find a single rider that claims dominion over the sea, their own name tattooed on their stomach, and a genuine mermaid riding side saddle on the back of their motorcycle.
A life sized bass wood sculpture of Neptune, God of the Sea, has spent the past week turning heads and raising funds at the Weirs Beach traffic circle.
Motorcyclist Nick Tamposi purchased the sculpture a few years ago from Shawshank Prison in Maine, where it had been made by inmates, and decided to bring it out for the 99th Motorcycle Week.
“It sat in the lobby(of Shawshank Prison) for years, so the state decided to sell it,” Tamposi recalled, saying his sister informed him of the auction. “I figured John Turner at the High Octane and Anthony(Santagate) at the Tower Hill Tavern were going to bid on it. I took Anthony and John out for a Saturday ride, my sister was on the phone with the action so they wouldn’t bid on it.”
With his competitors out of the way, Tamposi won the auction. There was no bad blood between him and the two bar owners. In fact, both have teamed up with Tamposi to promote the statue and use it for fundraising. Tamposi credited Santagate with revitalizing the Weirs through his business savvy, and praised Turner’s management skills within the High Octane Saloon.
“We did it (put the statue out) when Anthony did the first Biketember Fest,” Tamposi said. “We raised a lot of money.”
This year, Neptune and his mermaid passenger are seated right next to the Logs of Fun mini golf course on the north side of the traffic circle.
Tamposi and a group of volunteers have been collecting donations in exchange for photographs with the colorful sculpture.
“These guys have helped me always,” Tamposi said, gesturing to an older man with a navy trident on his hat. “'Wild Bill' has always been with me to help man it, make sure no one takes the money and stuff.”
The funds from this week will go to the Nashua Children’s Home, an orphanage Tamposi has worked with in the past.
“I used to ride my bicycle by the orphanage, I felt sorry for the kids,” Tamposi recalled.
“Once a year I do a special thing, I get them onto a super luxury bus liner, and Bob Lawton let us use Funspot for the day, Mount Washington(cruise) for another day. I just want to give the kids and staff a day off.”
The sculpture was made in 2006 in the wood shop of Shawshank prison. Every element, including the chains, engine and tires are made of painted wood.
“You’d just never believe it’s all made out of wood,” Tamposi said. “I kinda like the mermaid myself, kinda reminds me of 'Ginger' from Gilligan's Island. I’m a 'Ginger' type of guy, what can I say?”
The sculpture is a life-sized recreation of David Mann’s painting Neptune’s Ride. According to a plaque, it took over 1,500 man-hours to carve. A collection of work in progress photos is available for review at the donation booth.
In addition to collecting funds for the Nashua Children’s home, Tamposi said that he also wants to use proceeds to help local homeless people.
“My goal is to work with a homeless center in Laconia, because a dear friend of mine was homeless in Nashua,” Tamposi said. “I used to let him and his buddies sleep in my basement during (foul) weather.”
As for the future, Tamposi expects to bring Neptune out at the same spot for future motorcycle rallies. For the rest of the year, he’s working on getting him a home at the High Octane Saloon, where the God of the Sea can continue to raise money for charity.
“Hopefully the High Octane, we’ll have a special room designed for it,” Tamposi said, “Hopefully within a year. For the 100th (Motorcycle Week) for sure.”
Those that want a chance to take a picture with Neptune and his mermaid can do so just about any time after 1 p.m. through Sunday.
