WEIRS BEACH — The Winnipesaukee Flagship Corporation will soon launch its newest vessel, the Winnipesaukee Spirit. The launch marks the first expansion of the company fleet since 1962.
“Our company will celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2022, and we’ve spent the past few years planning for the future of our company,” said Jim Morash, captain and general manager. “It’s been part of our plan to grow the fleet, but have been waiting for the right vessel. The Winnipesaukee Spirit is that vessel."
Seating up to 100 passengers, the 56-foot vessel includes two decks, indoor and outdoor seating, and two small lounge areas which can be rented for semi-private gatherings. The entire vessel is also available for charter, allowing the company to better address demand for medium-sized events.
The Winnipesaukee Spirit has completed her journey to New Hampshire, and is currently awaiting transport from the Seacoast to Winnipesaukee. The Spirit will launch at the end of May, and will be available for scenic tours, dinner cruises, and private events. Tickets are now available by visiting cruisenh.com.
