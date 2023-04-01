LACONIA — This summer marks the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, and organizers are taking the festival to an unprecedented level.
Executive Director Charlie St. Clair announced Friday that the 100th rally will last 100 days, in honor of 100 years of riding, drinking, racing and leather fashions.
“With the 100th anniversary, we knew the demand was there. People have been clamoring for it to be longer, and we thought, 'What the heck, we'll go 100 days,'” St. Clair said. “The response has been so positive. Vendors love it, city council is on board with it, it's been widely applauded. It's a great idea.”
The city council in its enthusiasm is opening up as many accommodations as necessary to make the 100 days as smooth as possible.
“We got city approval for city-wide Airbnbs being allowed, so now anyone can do an Airbnb,” said Deputy Director Jenn Anderson, adding that every public park has also been approved for RV camping. “Everyone's been so positive, I think the mayor said he would try to get his motorcycle license ahead of time so he can ride during the 100 days.”
Chad McCashley, who owns property in South Down Shores, said he's already started furnishing six units for use as Airbnbs.
“This is pretty much the greatest thing I could have asked for,” McCashley said. “I also think it'll be great for the neighborhood. A lot of the residents here don't get the chance to get out much, so this should be a great opportunity for them to meet some really cool people all summer long.”
The rules aren't changing just for parks and residential zones. Businesses across the region will have all new opportunities during the length of the rally.
“Tower Hill plans to be open and serving 24 hours a day for the first 60 days,” St. Clair said. “With permission from the city council, of course.”
Tower Hill Tavern's owner, Anthony Santagate, could not be reached for an interview but said in a written statement he planned to purchase a small island in the Pacific with the proceeds from this year's rally.
St. Clair and Anderson say Motorcycle Week isn't just bigger this year, it's also better, with never-before-seen events.
“We're going to have a race where you push your motorcycle,” St. Clair explained. “It's going to start 100 miles away from Laconia. The first person to complete it will win a prize, and the last one to complete will win a prize.”
Lakeside Avenue will be home to a stunt jump six school buses long, according to Anderson.
“We're going to do a stunt show on Lakeside Avenue for anyone who wants to sign up,” Anderson said.
Naturally, the road will be closed to four-wheel vehicle traffic for the duration of the rally so riders can conduct their jumps safely.
“We expect a lot of activity over Labor Day weekend, because obviously that will be in the 100 days. Instead of the end of season, we'll be pushing toward the true end of summer, which is Sept. 22,” St. Clair said. “We also hope the apple orchards will be out so for the first time the motorcyclists will be able to go apple picking.”
Despite the city, county and business community's full support of the 100th anniversary, not all residents of the Lakes Region are on board with 100 days of motorcycle week.
“I've already started the process to sell my home” said Anita Huxley, who lives on Weirs Boulevard. “I'm selling at a loss, but ultimately, it's worth it. I just can't do this anymore.”
“Everyone laughed when I built a bomb shelter in the backyard,” said Harold Whitey of Gilford. “It cost me $120,000 and my marriage, but now I'll be the only one in the neighborhood to get a good night's sleep this summer.”
