Bike Week

Motorcycle week 2023 will last 100 days this year in honor of the rally's 100th anniversary. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — This summer marks the 100th anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, and organizers are taking the festival to an unprecedented level.

Executive Director Charlie St. Clair announced Friday that the 100th rally will last 100 days, in honor of 100 years of riding, drinking, racing and leather fashions.

