Sheriff candidates

Mike MacFadzen, left, ran in the Belknap County Sheriff primary race against incumbent Bill Wright. Wright won by less than 200 votes.

CONCORD — Belknap County sheriff candidate Mike MacFadzen called off his request for a recount Tuesday afternoon in his primary race against incumbent Sheriff Bill Wright. Both MacFadzen and Wright attended the recount at the state archives.

MacFadzen filed the recount request after losing to Wright by a narrow margin of 152 votes last week, but decided to backpedal mid-way through the recount when it was clear the outcome of the election was not going to change.

