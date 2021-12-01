LACONIA — Laconia has lost a long-standing, charcoal-colored pillar of the community. On November 30, Lucky Jr., the poster labrador of Sanborn’s Auto, passed away at the age of nine. Since his death, nearly 2,000 people have reached out to the Sanborn family online and in person to express their condolences and share grief.
“It’s been non-stop,” said Ginny Sanborn of Sanborn’s Auto, when speaking on the staggering number of physical and digital well wishers, “he's made so many friends.”
For Laconians, Lucky Jr. was a familiar face in the Daily Sun. Sanborn’s Auto featured his image in their print advertisements and several free calendars. Sanborn also utilized Lucky’s perpetually happy visage to promote local causes, or sometimes just to give local fans a photo of themselves with the loving labrador printed in the paper.
Lucky Jr.’s charity extended beyond print. As he grew, Sanborn shared his services with the New Hampshire Veterans Home and hospitals all across the state.
“Huggins Hospital was his real favorite, they have a whole wall of Lucky Jr. ads from day one,” Sanborn said.
“I know how much joy he brought to the residents and staff of the home,” said Alice Brown, former commandant secretary of the New Hampshire Veterans home. “We always looked forward to his visit.”
During his service at the home, Lucky Jr. partnered with veteran Roger Cabana.
“Before this COVID thing, I used to help walk Lucky around the facility,” said Cabana.“The dog meant a lot to me. We had an emotional connection. He came one time with his puppies, we all held them. I held one to my chest and he started crying, so I put him close to my chest. I theorized he could hear my heart beating. I’m very sorry to see [Lucky] go.”
In addition to the Veteran’s Home residents, Lucky had countless close bonds with Laconians and New Hampshirites throughout his nine years.
“We were both born on October first, and we both came to Laconia in 2012, so we were very closely knit. Like twins,” said Bob Lemay, who moved to the city after the death of his wife. The pair quickly bonded over their shared birthdays and love of the water. “I had a boat and he loved the boat. I got pictures on my wall.”
Lemay explained that although Lucky could swim, he always gave the labrador a life jacket during their aquatic outings.
“I just wanted him to be extra safe,” Lemay said.
In addition to touching the hearts of locals, The grinning labrador also brushed elbows with big names like Funspot founder Bob Lawton, the Daily Sun founder Ed Engler, Governor Chris Sununu and democratic primary presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard.
Lucky and Engler even publicly competed to see who could earn more charity money for the Salvation Army during the holiday season. According to Sanborn, Lucky usually won despite Engler having the advantage of thumbs and a bell.
Bob Lawton and Lucky were such close friends that Funspot has agreed to host Lucky’s memorial service on December 18. Lawton died last month at the age of 90.
In addition to his legendary local standing, Lucky Jr. gained followers all over the world, from Laconia all the way to Paris. When his passing was announced on social media on Tuesday, the outpouring was large and instant.
“It’s very sad, I watched the announcement on the internet last night, and I think over 200 people immediately responded,” said Ken Barrett, who’s been a customer at Sanborn’s Auto for 24 years. “Everybody loved him. He was beyond a pillar of the community. He was family. He was family to everybody.”
Lucky Jr. leaves behind a legacy of kindness, charity and a special sense of community.
