GILFORD — Though locals may find themselves once again cheering for an encore, summer is drawing to a close and, with it, the summer concert season at BankNH Pavilion. 

Bringing in more and more big-name acts each year — including a blockbuster season opener by the Foo Fighters in May, three sold-out shows by Chris Stapleton in August and an appearance by Willie Nelson — means mounting challenges for smooth and safe operations. At the venue, Gilford Police Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said, “They get better at doing what they do. We get better at doing what we do. And we’re just really working together as a team and a partnership.”

