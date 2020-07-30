LACONIA — Bartlett Beach is once again safe for swimming, according to the city’s parks director.
“We’re out of the woods,” Amy Lovisek, director of parks and facilities said Thursday.
The water was found to be unsafe for swimming or wading two weeks ago after tests conducted by the state showed high levels of bacteria. Lovisek said the bacterial levels were due to waterfowl excrement and the higher-than-usual number of beachgoers.
The numbers of people going to the beach on Lake Winnisquam have dropped off in recent days since the capacity for Weirs Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee was raised from 400 to 1,000.
Bartlett Beach is the only one of the city’s five beaches to have experienced dangerously high bacteria levels this summer, Lovisek said.
