LACONIA — The developer of the Paugus-Elm project in Lakeport says they will present information next week regarding concerns raised by an abutter who says work on the project has caused some damage to his property.
A memo submitted by Paugus-Elm LLC states that at next Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting it will outline how the developer plans to address any problems with abutter Peter Brunette, whose home at 19 Park St. lies to the rear of the development.
Brunette told the board in June that his efforts to resolve his concerns with the developer had been unsuccessful.
Brunette has used Paugus-Elm’s request to amend its site plan as an opportunity to bring his issues with the developer to the board’s attention.
The board tabled Paugus-Elm’s application in May, saying it hoped the developer and Brunette could work things out prior to the June meeting. When Brunette told the board in June that he had had no communication with the developer, and when the developer’s representative was non-committal in response to a question from the board regarding Brunette complaints, the board tabled the matter again and told Paugus-Elm to inform the board prior to this month’s meeting how it working to resolve matters.
At that meeting some board members criticized what they considered the developer’s lack of responsiveness to Brunette’s concerns.
Five of the six mitigation items were still being reviewed or information about them was still being gathered, according to the memo dated June 28.
Regarding the driveway, it states the developer will present before-and-after photographs at Tuesday’s meeting. Regarding the foundations, it states a full report would not be available until after an on-site inspection which was scheduled for July 1.
Brunette has maintained that damage to the driveway and foundations to his home and outbuildings was created when a metal retaining wall was installed last year less than 5 feet from his property line.
Issues regarding fencing and lighting needed to await the results of a study, the memo states. It does say that the developer would pay to pressure-wash Brunette’s house, though it says it believes it is under no obligation to do so.
Brunette is the chair of the Planning Board, but has recused himself from participating in any board discussion or vote related to the project.
