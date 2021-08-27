LACONIA — Whether face masks will be required or optional is expected to be decided when the Laconia School Board meets Wednesday.
The meeting is scheduled to take place starting at 6:30 p.m. The location of the meeting, however, will not be decided until Monday, Superintendent Steve Tucker said Friday.
The School Board approved virtually all elements of the school-reopening plan at its meeting on Aug. 17. The decision on face masks for students and staff, however, was deferred so the policy could be made based on up-to-date COVID data close to the opening day of school on Sept. 7.
