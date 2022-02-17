LACONIA — A former Laconia deputy tax collector has been selected to be city clerk and tax collector.
Katie Gargano was chosen for the newly combined position, according to City Manager Scott Myers who made the appointment.
Gargano started her career in municipal government in Laconia in 2009. She was serving as deputy city tax collector when she left in 2014 to take the position of city clerk/tax collector in Franklin, a position she held for seven years.
Gargano is currently with the Secretary of State’s Office in Concord where she is an analyst and trainer in the office’s Election Division. In that position she provided assistance to elected officials, testified before legislative committees on election-related bills and provided guidance and support to users of ElectioNet, a central database of registered voters statewide.
Myers decided to combine the city clerk and tax collector position after City Clerk Cheryl Hebert resigned the position last month because she was moving out of state. Meanwhile, Tax Collector Lindsey Allen is leaving that position to become the city’s personnel specialist.
Gargano holds a bachelor's degree in accounting. Her appointment is effective March 7, Myers said.
— Michael Mortensen
