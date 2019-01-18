The Fire Department will be able to get to where they need to go, but Assistant Fire Chief Jay Ellingson said that there are steps regular people can take to prevent them from needing to call 911.
“This is the best time to check on batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors,” Ellingson said.
When the snow starts piling up in the winter, it can block vents for gas fireplaces, furnaces, even pellet stoves. Residents should make sure any vents leading out of their home have plenty of space to do their job, and should check to be sure that stays the case as the snow starts accumulating.
Belmont Police Capt. Richard Mann suggested that people take some basic precautions before the storm.
"It's always good to stock up and have at least a couple days of food, water and canned supplies," Mann said. "Have a flashlight with good batteries.” He also fills his tub with water, which can be used to flush toilets if the power goes out.
"This is supposed to be a storm in two parts, so halfway through you can start to clear some snow instead of waiting until the end. Check on older neighbors who may need help. It's always nice to know somebody is checking on you."
Ellingson agreed. “Especially the elderly, especially the people who have medical challenges or mobility issues, check on those folks, if nothing else than to keep in touch and make sure they have heat and power.”
Ellingson said people should take care when trying to get their driveways and walkways cleared. It’s not at all uncommon for the Fire Department to respond to people who have a cardiac emergency while shoveling.
“It definitely can happen, especially if they have underlying health concerns,” Ellingson said. “The overall concern is that people try to do it all at once, instead of pacing themselves. Take it easy, get some help,” Ellingson said.
Those who still have some energy left after their own properties are cleared should look for the nearest fire hydrant. Ellingson said it would be greatly appreciated if people would shovel out the hydrants in their neighborhoods — three feet in every direction would allow firefighters to use that hydrant immediately if there is a fire at their or their neighbor’s house.
With extreme cold coming after the snow, he said people should be aware of the symptoms of hypothermia.
“Hypothermia, obviously, you get cold, your shivering will stop at a certain point, you’ll get signs of confusion. There becomes a point even in severe hypothermia, their body is shunting the blood away from the brain, and they think they have to take their clothes off,” Ellingson said. “If you see any signs of unusual behavior in people, it could be hypothermia, it could be carbon monoxide poisoning. Pass that information off to the police or fire department.”
If people need to contact police or fire personnel for an urgent matter during the storm, he added, don’t call the department directly, as everyone might be out on emergency calls already. Instead, just call 911.
On Friday, Ellingson said the city didn’t have a plan to open emergency shelters but would do so if the situation changed. If you find yourself in need of an emergency shelter, call 211 to see what services are available.
Those who need to venture out into the storm should have a full tank of gas and some blankets in their vehicle, and let someone know where they are going and when they expect to return.
The best situation is to remain where they are, safe and comfortable.
“We encourage everyone to stay indoors. It’s warmer, it’s safer, it gives the crews out on the roads a better ability to plow, to salt, to make it easier to get around,” said Ellingson.
