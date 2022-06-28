LACONIA — The NASWA Day annual celebration is a favorite for generations of guests, established in 2010 by former governor John Lynch on June 29 in New Hampshire to mark The NASWA Resort’s 75th anniversary. Founded in 1935, The NASWA Resort is still known 87 years later for its colorful cottages located on the beach along Paugus Bay of Lake Winnipesaukee.
Hope Makris, the 97-year-old NASWA matriarch, has been at the NASWA Resort since she was 10 years old. The resort invites the community to the beach at the world-famous NazBar & Grill for a party to mark the occasion. The celebration starts at 3 p.m., and Gov. Chris Sununu will make a special presentation at 4:30 p.m. High Attitude, a Jimmy Buffet-style band, will provide entertainment.
“We are so pleased that New Hampshire honors us with this special day,” said Cynthia Makris, who heads up the NASWA team. “It is so special to me because NASWA is a special place." For more information, visit NASWA.com.
