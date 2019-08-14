LACONIA — Drivers of 2005-2014 Ford Mustangs, 2004-2011 Ford Rangers, 2005 and 2006 Ford GTs, 2006-2012 Ford Fusions and 2007-2010 Ford Edges are being warned that those vehicles are part of a nationwide Takata airbag recall. Vehicles equipped with them are being recalled because the airbags may explode when deployed during an accident, possibly causing serious injury or death.
Irwin Ford has created a one-day event with a goal of encouraging customers to play it safe and replace their airbags as soon as possible.
“Customers can still schedule airbag replacement on their own at any time,” said Chris Irwin, vice-president of the Irwin Automotive Group.
“Customer safety is very important to the Irwin Automotive Group," he continued, noting that the company is holding a special Airbag Action Day on Wednesday, Aug. 21, "to create awareness and encourage people throughout the community to get this problem fixed.”
During the event, Irwin's will be staffed to quickly repair vehicles, free of charge.
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Irwin Ford is located at 59 Bission Avenue, Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.