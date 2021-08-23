WEIRS BEACH — The first ever 2021 Sweepstakes Social presented by Daniels Electric Corporation, an event to raise funds for the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, will be held dockside aboard the M/S Mount Washington on Friday, Sept. 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
"We’ll be giving away $15,000 in cash prizes to ticket purchasers, with matching amounts going to the 2021 Challenge Teams for a total of $30,000 awarded at the event," said committee member Allan Beetle. "Having Daniels Electric partner with us has made this possible, and we’re looking forward to hosting a great event that brings the Challenge teams together as we begin the fall push for beating last year’s $249,460 raised for the Children’s Auction.”
"The opportunity to support kids in need here in our community while throwing an exciting party is right up our alley," said Daniels Electric President Tom Milligan.
Another sponsor and host for the event, Mount Washington Cruises, is preparing to celebrate 150 years. “We’re super thrilled to host the inaugural event for the Sweepstakes Social,” said Jared Maraio, sales director. “We hope it helps the teams of the 2021 Challenge raise more funds for the Children’s Auction."
Shaw’s joins the 2021 Sweepstakes Social as a major sponsor. Additional sponsors include Gilford Home Center, Lakes Region HVAC, US Foods, Meredith Village Savings Bank and Patrick’s Pub & Eatery.
The 2021 Challenge continues the legacy of Patrick’s Pub Mania, which was retired in 2020 amid the pandemic. Over its 11-year run, Pub Mania teams raised over $2.3 million for the Children’s Auction. Event committee members hope to add teams and build momentum for another decade of fundraising.
Only 300 tickets to the social will be sold at $100 each, which includes admission to the event with a guest, one entry into the sweepstakes, light appetizers and entertainment with a cash bar. Tickets are available now by visiting childrensauction.com. Ticketholders do not need to be present to win. For more information, email Challenge@childrensauction.com.
