LACONIA — The city flew rainbow flags at City Hall last June to show support for LGBTQ Pride Month. At the last City Council meeting, the Human Relations Committee asked the council to come up with a policy that could define how banners of various symbolism could be approved for display from city-owned buildings and flagpoles.
“We are proposing a general framework which wouldn’t take any power away from City Council,” said David Stamps, chair of the Human Relations Committee, an advisory city board appointed by the mayor.
The proposed policy, presented by the Human Relations Committee, would permit banners of various types: banners which affirm basic human rights, such as the LGBTQ pride flag; banners which bring awareness to certain causes, such as research into cancer treatments; banners that celebrate public servants, such as first responders or military personnel; and banners that promote civic events like Pumpkin Fest.
The proposal specifically excluded banners that would promote a specific religion, political party or movement.
In the proposal, the Human Relations Committee would accept and evaluate applications from groups wishing to fly banners from city property, including at City Hall, and at flagpoles at Veterans Square, the library and in Lakeport. The committee would then forward recommendations to City Council, which would make the final determination.
Stamps said it was his hope that the city could have a policy in place by June, so the city could again fly banners to support LGBTQ Pride Month.
Kirk Beattie, city manager, said he was already working with legal counsel to draft a policy in line with state Supreme Court decisions, but that he was waiting to gather input from the council about what they want in the policy.
“I’d like to see this council and future council to have a say in what flies and where. I think that’s important that it not just rest with the mayor,” Mayor Andrew Hosmer said. He said it would be “problematic” if the mayor had the last word, and that it would be better if a majority of council had the last say.
Councilor Henry Lipman said that although he supported the mission of the Human Relations Committee, he had reservations about the effect that banners might provoke.
“From the perspective on trying to promote human relations in the city, I’d like you to share your perspective that it might not produce the opposite [outcome], promote discord,” Lipman said.
Stamps responded by explaining how the committee, initially formed to help integrate refugees into the community, has since pivoted to events such as Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations and events that explain Islam. An upcoming program, in coordination with Temple B’nai Israel, will commemorate the Holocaust.
“It’s being done with a process of reverence and inclusivity. We are not telling anyone what to think or how to act,” Stamps said. He noted that their programming has attracted the attention of some in the community who felt compelled to attend, and even to record, the committee’s meetings for two years. “I don’t think we lost by that. We didn't back down, but we didn't feel like we needed to confront them. Laconia has always been an inclusive place.”
Carrie Chandler, a member of the committee, acknowledged that it might have a “visceral effect on anyone who has trouble understanding this community,” but that’s only one of the possible outcomes. “The effect that it can have on the LGTBQ community, the teen LGTBQ community, is profound. When I saw that banner hanging in front of City Hall, I took a picture of it and I’ve never been so proud of Laconia.”
Several other committee members also spoke in favor of flying the flags.
“I would rather be seen as what we stand for, rather than what we run from,” said Patrick Wood.
Hosmer said he would like to see a draft of the policy come before the council soon.
“I would like to see this policy produced in writing before this council, so that by the time we get to June, we have a policy that might not be perfect, but something we could work on,” Hosmer said.
