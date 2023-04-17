LACONIA — The city flew rainbow flags at City Hall last June to show support for LGBTQ Pride Month. At the last City Council meeting, the Human Relations Committee asked the council to come up with a policy that could define how banners of various symbolism could be approved for display from city-owned buildings and flagpoles.

“We are proposing a general framework which wouldn’t take any power away from City Council,” said David Stamps, chair of the Human Relations Committee, an advisory city board appointed by the mayor.

