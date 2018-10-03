LACONIA — Horizons Counseling Center, which provides treatment for substance use disorders, has opened a new office downtown, its third location in the region, giving it a presence closer to many of the people it serves.
The organization also has offices in Gilford and Plymouth.
The 2,100-square-foot office at 61 Beacon Street West will allow for expanded programming and will better serve the public, Executive Director Jacqui Abikoff said Monday during a tour.
Its downtown location is conveniently located not only to many Horizon clients, but also to Belknap County courts, probation offices, the state Health and Human Services office as well as many local 12-step meetings.
“We are close enough for a lot of clients to walk here,” Abikoff said. “Others who may come here for treatment will also be close to other community support agencies they may want to access without having to travel further.”
The presence downtown will likely attract more foot traffic, people who need services and literally show up at the door.
Abikoff said Horizons can provide “wrap-around” services and groups that help people on an interim basis if there are no immediate program slots.
Jennifer Parker, director of Horizons' Nathan Brody Intensive Outpatient Program, said it will now be able to add an evening program to better serve working clients who find it difficult to attend daytime offerings.
The Nathan Brody program provides treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. It provides the client the opportunity to maintain family structure and employment.
The first phase of the program offers three-hour sessions, three times a week, for four to six weeks. The second phase has one session per week for 12 consecutive weeks. Random drug and alcohol screens are conducted throughout.
Horizons serves more than 600 clients a year.
It provides:
Individual, couples, group and family counseling.
Integrated therapy for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.
DWI evaluations and recommendations to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
DWI prevention counseling that meets the state requirements for license restoration.
Substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders evaluations for the courts and other parts of the adult and juvenile criminal justice systems.
Integrated Batterers Intervention and Substance Abuse Treatment.
Specialized adolescent treatment.
Substance abuse evaluations.
Information and referral.
Domestic Violence Intervention.
Educational and prevention programming for schools, church and civic groups and community organizations on request.
Relapse Prevention.
Evaluation of co-occurring mental health disorders.
Holistic treatment for women in recovery.
