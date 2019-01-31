LACONIA — The city will send letters to owners of 51 homes in the Woodvale area near Lake Winnipesaukee to determine if they would support building a sewer line to serve their residences at a cost of about $30,000 per home.
If the city were to get a 20-year bond at a 3.5 percent interest rate for the $1.4 million project, it would cost homeowners about $1,000 per year and ratepayers throughout the city would pay $5 annually.
If two-thirds of the homeowners are in favor, the city will start formal proceedings for the project, said Public Works Director Wes Anderson.
“If we don’t have that level of support, we won’t pursue it,” Anderson said.
City Manager Scott Myers said engineering work has already been done.
“Some of the benefits of expanding the sewer system are for water quality, quality of life and values of homes,” he said.
The 51 homes, which now depend on septic systems, are on Woodvale Lane, Pine Notch Circle, Rolling Lane and Endicott Street East.
Krista Larsen, assistant Public Works director, said one of the reasons the area was selected for possible sewer expansion is its close proximity to the lake. If septic tanks leak, it could pollute the lake.
She said the project’s cost per home would be about $27,000, plus another $4,000 or so for the connection from the home to the new sewer system. Those costs would not be paid up front. Instead, they would be recovered over the life of the bond.
Even without the project, annual sewer rates are to increase $36 this year, $15 next year, and $16 in 2021, in order to keep up with maintenance and repair costs.
