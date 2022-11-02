County Commission District 3

Eliza Leadbeater (D), left, is facing Steven Hodges (R) in the race for County Commission District 3 in Belknap County.

LACONIA — Two highly experienced public servants are running for District 3’s county commission seat. Former Belknap County Sheriff Steven Hodges is running on the Republican ticket against Democrat Eliza Leadbeater, founder of the Belknap County Economic Development Committee.

Both candidates have decades of experience in and around county government, and have even worked together in the past. Whichever candidate wins will replace Hunter Taylor as county commissioner.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.