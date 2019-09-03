GILFORD — Last year, students at Gilford High School were given an unusual challenge: If they were given a child’s powered ride-on car, could they modify it to suit a child with special needs?
It was more than just a theoretical question. Two young children, both part of the Gilford School District’s pre-school program, had need for such vehicles.
The students, all part of teacher Dan Caron’s engineering class, succeeded, and last June two souped-up Power Wheels were presented to preschoolers George Gard and Morgan Scheider. Their work caught the attention of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who named the students her “Granite Staters of the Month.” On Tuesday, the first day of school, Hassan visited Caron’s class to express her admiration.
“What you did last year to get this idea and bring it (to fruition) is really terrific,” Hassan said. As a parent of a child with special needs, Hassan said the vehicles will not only help students to get around, they also help make those students feel more included.
The idea for the project came from Troy Gallagher, who is currently in his freshman year at Texas Tech. Gallagher spent the summer of 2018 attending the advanced studies program at St. Paul’s School, where he picked up on the idea. He suggested the program, now named “Go Baby Go!” to Caron, who agreed to take on the challenge.
Connor Sullivan, who is beginning his senior year, was part of the project last year. He said the class split into teams to tackle the various modifications, which they planned after meeting with the younger children and discussing what an ideal vehicle for them would look like.
And the modifications were many: they replaced the floor-mounted accelerator pedal with a push button on the steering wheel; they removed the plastic seat in favor of a wider, padded seat and back; and they added a brace made out of PVC pipes wrapped in foam pool noodles. The students also added a remote control for the cars, which can be used by an adult to override the controls of the child.
The two vehicles – one is fashioned after a fire truck, the other a police car, both with “Paw Patrol” upholstery – have been used by George and Morgan on the school grounds. Caron’s students will continue to work on vehicles this year, and as more specialized Power Wheels are produced it might become possible to send some home with families at some point.
“When I heard about this project, I was super excited, because I could see the impact we would have in the community,” Sullivan said.
Ben Gardiner, also a senior, said the “Go Baby Go!” project was “a lot different” from other class assignments.
“Mr. Caron gave us a lot of freedom to use all the tools,” and to come up with their own solutions, Gardiner said. Many students had to engage equipment or techniques they had never used before, but were motivated to quickly master new skills.
“Obviously, it was really rewarding to do something that helped the community,” Gardiner said.
At the gathering on Tuesday, George Gard was smiling, energetic and playful, as most preschoolers are. But, said his parents Kendra and Steve, he sometimes has bad days.
George was born with several birth defects, and his early years were spent in and out of hospitals. He has had 23 surgeries, including heart and brain surgery, and will likely need more.
Kendra said “it was pretty sweet,” for her son, who is the youngest of four, to be the recipient of such a gift. “His core strength is not very great,” she said, and he can use the car to get around when his body needs to rest.
Amy Schneider’s daughter, Morgan, has Down syndrome, as well as visual and hearing impairment. The vehicle gives her occupational therapist a tool to help Morgan work on following directions, containing her impulses and understanding cause and effect.
“It gives her some freedom in a nice, safe, controlled environment,” Amy said.
Steve Gard said his family appreciated the support his family received through the project, and the feeling of inclusiveness that it provided.
“Not every town would do something like this,” he said.
