Gilmanton Transfer Station

The Gilmanton Transfer and Recycling Station as seen Thursday. Three of the station's four employees have been fired. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILMANTON — Residents in this town will continue to be able to dispose of their household trash at the town transfer station, but won’t be able to dump their recycling, yard or construction waste their until further notice.

The change in transfer station services follows an unscheduled closing of the transfer station Wednesday afternoon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.