GILMANTON — Residents in this town will continue to be able to dispose of their household trash at the town transfer station, but won’t be able to dump their recycling, yard or construction waste their until further notice.
The change in transfer station services follows an unscheduled closing of the transfer station Wednesday afternoon.
Town Administrator Heather Carpenter said the closure Wednesday afternoon was due to what she called a “personnel matter.”
“Three employees have been separated, which is creating a staff shortage,” Carpenter said. She clarified that there were four employees who operated the town’s transfer station, and that by “separated,” she meant that three of them saw their positions terminated on Wednesday afternoon.
Carpenter declined to answer questions about who among the four were fired, or why. The transfer station will likely continue to be open during its normal hours, she said.
“We are going to be open Saturday and Sunday this week, Wednesday also looks good,” Carpenter said. “We will only be open for trash only, no demo, no recycling, no brush.”
Carpenter said it is “unknown” how long residents will have to wait until they can continue bringing materials other than household trash to the transfer station.
She said more would be forthcoming as early as Friday.
“There will continued information tomorrow,” she said on Thursday afternoon. “I can’t give you the details, but I can tell you the details will be coming out eventually."
