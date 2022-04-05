GILFORD — Craft-lovers of the Lakes Region have a new reason to celebrate. Gilford will be home to a new Michaels arts and crafts store, according to John Ayer, town planning director.
The Planning Board approved a proposal by Gilford Route 11 Associates Limited Partnership on March 21, to put in a Michaels in the space between Harbor Freight and PetCo at 1458 Lakeshore Road. That space was formerly occupied by Hannaford before the grocery chain relocated to a larger commercial space in 2011.
The store space is approximately 17,000 square feet, and will require some new construction, including a new facade, trash compactor and loading area.
“The planning board was very happy with what they proposed,” Ayer said, “The property owner who applied, they've been through this a couple of times.”
Gilford Route 11 Associates Limited Partnership is owned by WS Development, a Massachusetts-based real estate development firm that has properties in its home state, California, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and other locations in New Hampshire.
All three aspects of the application, including the trash compactor, facade and loading area, were approved by the Gilford Planning Board, and construction has already begun.
“They do say the store is hoping to open in time for the holidays this year. Perhaps November,” Ayer said regarding the current completion timeline.
If all goes as planned, crafters will have a new spot to pick up supplies for their homemade 2022 holiday gifts.
