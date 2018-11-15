GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 26 calls for service on Oct. 22.
Five people were arrested.
Jeffery N. Heath, 34, of 295 Mechanic St., Apt. 6, in Laconia, was arrested on a charge of DWI (subsequent offense).
Devon Demerchant, 20, of 24 Townsend Lane, in Rochester, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
Jacob A. Velasquez, 18, of 4 Asteria Lane, Apt. 103, in Rochester, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Cameron Chick, 20, of 82 Main St., Aptl. B, in Rochester, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, and also arrested on bench warrant.
Trevor Nagengast, 18, of 22 Townsend Lane, in Rochester, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
Officers made three traffic stops.
Police investigated a traffic accident on Cherry Valley Road (Route 11A) at White Birch Drive.
A report of criminal mischief on Old Lakeshore Road was investigated.
Officers dealt with reports of disturbances on Gilford East Drive, and on Lakeshore Road (Route 11).
A theft of personal property on Cherry Valley Road was reported.
