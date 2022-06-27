GILFORD — The Gilford Police Department is investigating the cause of a Sunday morning crash involving two motorcycles.
“We’re investigating whether or not the two bikes came into contact with each other,” said Sgt. Adam VanSteensburg of the Gilford Police Department. “It is a criminal investigation. We’re looking into the reason, possible impairment.”
At 1:32 a.m. police were called when a motorist spotted a motorcycle lying on the side of Route 11 adjacent to Ellacoya State Park. After police arrived, they found a second motorcycle, and two victims who had been ejected off the road.
The road was closed for several hours following the crash.
“They were conscious, but they were hurting,” said VanSteensburg. “I know the female had back injuries. She was transferred to Lakes Region General. I did hear she was ultimately transferred to Concord. The male was transported to Concord right away with chest injuries.”
The riders' identities have not been released, but VanSteensburg stated one was from Rochester, and the other from Dover.
According to VanSteensburg, the riders were headed east toward Alton when the crash occurred, likely failing to negotiate the corner.
VanSteensburg added that the pair of riders were incredibly lucky that a passerby managed to spot one of their bikes.
“I’m surprised he even saw that,” VanSteensburg said. “They got lucky. We probably wouldn’t have found them for hours.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.