LACONIA — The Belknap County Republican Committee will holds its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia VFW, 143 Court St, Laconi.
Elliot Gault, the recently named executive director of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee, will be the guest speaker, discussing his responsibilities and his goals for the state party.
Establishment of town committees throughout the county will be a topic of discussion, while the Cruise Committee will provide an update for the May 31 annual Sunset Dinner Cruise on the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee. Members are asked to bring their proceeds from cruise ticket sales to the meeting.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents. Members should consider arriving early for dinner that will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The committee encourages its members to continue to bring non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information about the Committee, see www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
