FRANKLIN — Officer Jacob Drouin, president of the Franklin Patrolman’s Association Union, has been terminated, according to the city. The termination was official March 17, just months after Drouin and other officers gave a vote of no confidence in Police Chief David Goldstein, Lts. Daniel Poirier and Ralph Hale, and Franklin City Manager Judie Milner.

The city is alleging Drouin initiated “a campaign of public criticism” against the police department as well as lying about a worker’s compensation claim. A statement and reports from the Tilton, Franklin and Loudon police departments, two of which cite polygraph examinations conducted on Drouin, and all marked confidential, were recently obtained by The Sun.

