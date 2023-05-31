Jennifer and Keith Tuttle

Jennifer and Keith Tuttle stand in front of their apartment complex in Franklin. Four years ago, Keith suffered a traumatic brain injury during a motorcycle accident. He was not wearing a helmet. Now, Keith campaigns to encourage riders to wear helmets, even if state law says it's optional. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

If Keith Tuttle could go back to April 11, 2019, he would put his helmet on before heading out for a motorcycle ride. He can’t change his choice on that day, so he’s doing the next best thing: Telling as many other motorcyclists about what happened to him as he can, so they don’t have to go through what he — and his family — have to endure.

Tuttle, 51, lives in Franklin, and for most of his adult life he was a public employee. He ran the warehouse for Merrimack County, managing the purchasing and inventory needs for the county nursing home, the sheriff’s department, county attorneys and commissioners.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.