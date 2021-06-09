PLYMOUTH — Local and state fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire which damaged the Red Carpet Inn early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the 28-room, two-story motel at 166 Highland St. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene saw flames and called for a second alarm.
Plymouth and four neighboring departments were able to bring the fire under control quickly and the damage was limited to one room, according to a statement issued by Fire Chief Tom Morrison.
Seven guests were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported, Morrison said.
“The fire crews did a superb job of containing this fire to the room of origin,” Morrison said. “The potential for loss of life and property in a building of this size and construction type that is not equipped with an automatic sprinkler system is significant.”
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Plymouth Fire-Rescue and Investigator Matt Wilmot from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Personnel and equipment from the Ashland, Holderness, Rumney, and Waterville Valley assisted Plymouth fire crews at the scene. The Bristol and New Hampton fire departments provided station coverage. Plymouth and Plymouth State University police also assisted.
