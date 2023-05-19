Steve Tucker

Superintendent Steve Tucker gives his report at the most recent meeting of the Laconia School Board. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Seventeen members of the administrative team or district office in the Laconia School District have left since spring 2020. Of those departures, 13, including every principal and assistant principal, were in the last two school years. 

Weighing this turnover at a school board meeting this month, a majority of board members emphasized many of those leaving did so for promotions and that “there's a lot of reasons why people leave jobs.” 

Superintendent Tucker's contract renewed by school board

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.