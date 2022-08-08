LACONIA — Residents and drivers of Elm St. can expect more traffic delays and road closures well into September, according to the Department of Public Works. Since last year, the city has been working on the area’s sewer systems, causing closures and delays on Elm St. and the surrounding neighborhood.
The sewer project has a price tag of approximately $2.27 million, and is funded by the Department of Environmental Services State Revolving Loan Fund. According to the DES website, “State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan programs support drinking water safety, water quality, and public health through low-cost financial assistance.”
After breaking for the winter, crews were back to work this spring. The original deadline for the sewer project was last week, but according to Assistant Director of Public Works Kirsta Larsen, crews will be finishing up paving this week. Cleanup and additional touches will likely continue afterwards.
“I wouldn’t say there won’t be any activity over the next couple of weeks, but the bulk of the work will be done by the end of the week,” Larsen said, noting that despite the paving project coming to a close, a secondary project by Liberty Utilities will continue in the area with hopes of completion by mid-September.
“The gas company identified improvements they could make to their system. We worked and coordinated with them before we paved,” Larsen said. “They have to tie in and do work at each connection at each residence. They’ve organized with the residents.”
The gas company’s project manager, Keith Lynch, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.
