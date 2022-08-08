Elm St Construction

A construction flagger maintains the temporary one-way corridor on Elm St. near Leavitt Park. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Residents and drivers of Elm St. can expect more traffic delays and road closures well into September, according to the Department of Public Works. Since last year, the city has been working on the area’s sewer systems, causing closures and delays on Elm St. and the surrounding neighborhood.

The sewer project has a price tag of approximately $2.27 million, and is funded by the Department of Environmental Services State Revolving Loan Fund. According to the DES website, State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan programs support drinking water safety, water quality, and public health through low-cost financial assistance.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.