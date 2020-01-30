LACONIA — Milfoil removal is scheduled to take place in parts of Paugus Bay this summer in an effort underwritten by state, local, and private funding.
The Laconia City Council on Monday voted to accept a $23,364 grant from the state Department of Environmental Services. That money, along with about $40,000 from the city and an estimated $12,000 raised through private donors, will pay for the removal of the pesky aquatic weed from Paugus Bay, as well as parts of Lake Opechee and Lake Winnisquam, according to city Planning and Zoning Director Dean Trefethen.
Areas in Paugus Bay slated for removal work are the northern side of the bay close to Route 3, near Channel Lane, and around Christmas Island, according to Ashley Ruprecht, the city’s conservation technician.
Trefethen said the waters off Ahern State Park in Lake Winnisquam are earmarked for removal work. Areas on Lake Opechee have not yet been identified.
The removal work will include both the use of herbicide and manual removal, Trefethen said.
Donations for the removal work come largely from lakefront property owners, motels, cottage colonies, and condominiums along the water, Trefethen said.
In response to a question from City Councilor Bob Hamel, who noted that Paugus Bay is the outlet of Lake Winnipesaukee, Trefethen said other communities around the Big Lake, such as Moultonborough, also put money toward milfoil eradication efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.