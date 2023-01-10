LACONIA — Belknap County Commissioners approved a requested for a 12-unit, income-based housing development on Bay Street at their meeting Monday. With grant funding, the project will not add any cost burden to the county.

The commissioners also welcomed their newest member, former Sheriff Steve Hodges. Hodges, who served as clerk, was elected to fill the seat of former County Commissioner Hunter Taylor, who also served as clerk. Peter Spanos and Glen Waring retain their positions as chair and vice chair respectively.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.