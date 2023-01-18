LACONIA — Belknap County is exploring options to install a large solar array adjacent to its complex. If approved by the county delegation and commissioners, the array will be built using American Rescue Plan Act funds, 40% of which will be repaid by the Inflation Reduction Act upon completion of the project. The proposed array also has the potential to generate funds for the county.

“We've got numbers somewhere between $3 and $3.7 million,” said Jon Bossey, facilities director. “It wouldn't be Belknap County taxpayer-funded.”

