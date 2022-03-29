LACONIA — A proposal to have condominium and homeowner associations inspect and report the condition of their sewage systems needs further study before any decision can be made whether to implement it, the City Council has agreed.
The council reached the consensus after listening to representatives of a number of condominium communities on Monday who faulted the proposed change to the city’s sewer ordinance for its lack of specifics, and that the expense of the inspections would force an increase in dues for the residents.
The proposal was first brought to the council one month ago by Public Works Director Wes Anderson who said the changes were needed in order to bring the city’s ordinance into line with federal and state environmental regulations.
When Anderson gave his overview to the council on Feb. 28 he said the cost of inspecting the sewage infrastructure in various affected developments could cost between $5,000 to $10,000 a year, depending on the size. The amended ordinance put forth by Anderson would affect condominiums and homeowner associations where the sewage collector lines are installed beneath private streets which the city does not maintain, or which run significant distances under private land before they reach the city mains.
While the city every year inspects one-fifth of its sewer lines, and reports the findings to state and federal authorities, it has no information about the condition of the private systems, Anderson explained. He said the city needs to establish a procedure for ensuring the private systems are inspected so their condition and planned maintenance can also be included in the city’s reports.
Ian Bryson, who spoke on behalf of Country Club Shores, a condominium community of individual homes off Elm Street, said more time was needed for the residents and the city to fully understand what the ramifications of the proposed requirement would be. He estimated the expense to perform annual inspections could result in an increase of members’ dues of between 8% and 16%.
Bryson was one of 16 people to speak during the 45-minute hearing. By contrast, no one spoke when a public hearing on the proposal was held during the council’s March 14 meeting.
Most of the comments came from officials and others living in South Down Shores-Long Bay, the city’s largest condominium complex with more than 700 property owners, and 4,500 feet of shoreline on Paugus Bay.
Stephen Murfit, president of the South Down Shores Association, said condominium officials had not received adequate notice of the proposal which he called “an additional tax on our members.”
“Our members pay the same (sewer) rate as every other user” in the city, he told the council.
Businesses and most residents will not see increased costs under the proposed changes because their sewerage goes directly into nearby collector lines maintained by the city. But most condominium communities are classified as planned unit developments where the infrastructure is privately owned and residents pay extra for services — road maintenance, snow plowing, trash collection — which a majority of city residents receive directly from the city.
“It looks like you’re looking for a cash cow,” said Mike Migneault, who lives in Long Bay.
James Mailing, of Opechee Shores Condominiums, called the proposal discriminatory.
“I will have a different (sewer) rate because we’re going to be taxed” by having to pay for sewer line inspection which other residents do not have to pay extra for, he said.
Many of those who spoke during the hearing pointed out to the councilors that they put fewer demands on city services compared to other residents.
Some councilors, including Councilor Bob Hamel, said they needed to see more details about the proposal.
“It’s hard for me to vote for something that I don’t know what I’m voting on,” he said.
Councilor Bruce Cheney said he too wanted more information, including what it would cost if the city was to perform the inspections. He went as far as to say he was open to the city absorbing the expense if it was not too costly.
“For the services that we are fortunate enough not to have to pay for,” Cheney said, referring to street maintenance and trash collection, “I would be open to having the city help them out with this.”
The council agreed to take up the matter again after Anderson and others were able to provide more details about the costs and other information. There will be another public hearing at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.