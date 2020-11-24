LACONIA — A 140-foot communications tower and transmitter building would be built near Pickerel Pond Road under a proposal before city planning officials.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment has approved two special exceptions required for the project, which will now move to the Planning Board for site approval.
The project site is across Pickerel Pond Road from another tower and is west of its intersection with Parade Road.
City Councilor Bruce Cheney, who lives in the area, owns the project site.
Commercial interests approached him with a proposal to use the land for a commercial radio and cellular telephone tower. The area has some of the highest elevation in the city and is suitable for such a project, he said.
Attorney Philip Brouillard presented the plan to the Zoning Board and Jeff Levitan, of Northeast Communications, was available for technical questions.
Brouillard said the proposed tower would be about half the height of the existing tower across the road. Lights will not be attached to it. It is short enough that lighting is not required.
About once a month, a technician would visit the transmitter building, which would be about 16 feet by 18 feet in size. The project would have no effect on drainage in the area, he said.
Several neighbors expressed concern, saying the tower would run counter to the rural nature of the area and could have a negative effect on property values.
Members of the Zoning Board said such issues could be taken up during Planning Board consideration and their purview was to determine if this met the criteria for a special exemption.
The Zoning Board found the project did meet this criteria, including that it will not cause undue traffic, overload municipal systems, significantly increase stormwater runoff onto adjacent properties or streets, create hazards to public health and safety or be out of character with the adjacent neighborhood.
(0) comments
