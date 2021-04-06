LACONIA — An article that was published on Tuesday, regarding Isaiah 61 Cafe's plans for a cold-weather, low-barrier shelter, might have left some readers confused about the services provided by Belknap House. Colleen Garrity, president of Belknap House, clarified that the nonprofit organization offers shelter, case management and life skills coaching for families experiencing homelessness in Belknap County, and that families may stay there for as long as necessary for them to regain self-sufficiency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.