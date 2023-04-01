This artist's rendering shows a view of what the downtown parking garage addition would look like. Current plans will add 30 more levels of parking to the building. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Nightly Moon illustration)
LACONIA — After years of tribulation, the city has finally found a solution to the downtown parking garage: expansion. On Friday, the city's recently-formed Parking Integrity and Transport Administration announced plans for a 30-floor addition to the parking structure.
"There's an old saying, 'fish or cut bait,'" said Mike Ingerson, PITA's chair. "We know our city is growing. With the expansion of the state school development just 20 years away, we know there's going to be a huge need for parking, so why not build on to what we already have?"
PITA has already found a contractor and is currently securing additional funding for the $16.3 million expansion. Contractor Achievement Construction, LLC is champing at the bit to build Laconia's tallest structure.
"This will be a huge step for me," said Rudolph Schwartz, chief executive officer of Achievement Construction. "Up to this point, I've only done foundations, basements, skate parks and a few swimming pools, but I think I'm up for the challenge."
"Mr. Schwartz bid nearly $10 million under the competition," Ingerson said. "We just couldn't say no to those kind of savings."
Construction is set to begin on Memorial Day weekend. Due to the amount of equipment and personnel needed for the build, Main and Beacon streets will be closed for the remainder of the summer.
In addition to relying on a small but nimble concrete contractor for the bulk of the labor, the garage features a multitude of cost-saving measures that Ingerson says will benefit the community far into the future.
"There won't be any elevators in the new addition," Ingerson said. "This saves a ton of labor and cost to the city, and it also encourages drivers to take the stairs. Obesity is a huge health crisis in this country that costs billions of dollars in health care each year. Just think of the health benefits we'll see here locally!"
Instead of a traditional and expensive electric lighting system, drivers will have their path illuminated by a series of torches and sconces.
"The torches will give a really old-timey, vintage feel to the place," Ingerson said. "That's a lot cheaper than a full-blown electric system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.