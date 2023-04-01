Parking garage

This artist's rendering shows a view of what the downtown parking garage addition would look like. Current plans will add 30 more levels of parking to the building. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Nightly Moon illustration)

LACONIA — After years of tribulation, the city has finally found a solution to the downtown parking garage: expansion. On Friday, the city's recently-formed Parking Integrity and Transport Administration announced plans for a 30-floor addition to the parking structure.

"There's an old saying, 'fish or cut bait,'" said Mike Ingerson, PITA's chair. "We know our city is growing. With the expansion of the state school development just 20 years away, we know there's going to be a huge need for parking, so why not build on to what we already have?"

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.