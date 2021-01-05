LACONIA — There are three places in the city where residents can dispose of their Christmas trees.
The locations are the city’s transfer station at 385 Meredith Center Road, a designated area in the parking lot at the end of Memorial Park Drive, and the city brush dump on Hilliard Road.
The city does not pick up Christmas trees curbside.
The trees can be brought to the transfer station Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. They can be dropped off anytime in the Memorial Park Drive parking lot near the intersection with West Street. Trees can also be dropped off at the brush dump on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless it snows.
In the event of a snowstorm the brush dump will be closed to allow all Public Works personnel to work on snow removal.
Those with questions or who want more information can call the Public Works Department at 603-528-6379.
