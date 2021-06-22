LACONIA — City parks officials want people to enjoy their day at the beach or playground, but at the same time they want the public to know they are stepping up their enforcement of rules which they say are intended to make the facilities more enjoyable for everyone.
Getting the word out is particularly timely considering that the city’s four beaches formally open for the summer season this Saturday, Parks and Facilities Director Amy Lovisek said Tuesday.
The regulations include no cooking, no loud music, as well as prohibitions on smoking and alcoholic beverages.
“We will start having a zero-tolerance policy,” Lovisek said of those who violate the rules. “Those who disobey the rules will be asked to leave the park.”
Parks Department workers, together with Laconia police, will be responsible for enforcing the regulations, she said.
Some of the regulations were approved by the Parks and Recreation Commission last fall. Other rules have been in place for years.
One new rule bars people from cooking at the beaches or any of the other city parks.
Too often the cookouts were causing safety hazards or resulting in unsanitary conditions, especially at the beaches, she said.
“Some were dumping ashes from their charcoal grills onto the ground, which was dangerous, especially when you have so many people walking or running around in their bare feet,” Lovisek said. In other cases, some had been seen washing their dirty barbecue utensils or food containers in the water just feet from where people were swimming.
“People can still picnic,” Lovisek pointed out. “They just cannot cook on site.”
They can still play music from their Bluetooth speakers, too. But if they turn up the sound so loud that it’s interfering with others, the beach caretakers will tell them to turn down the volume.
The rules against smoking or drinking in the parks have been in force for years, but people still need to be reminded of them.
“It’s illegal to drink on any city property,” Lovisek said.
The director said that now that New Hampshire is completely surrounded by states where marijuana is legal, parks officials are increasingly having to tell visitors that it's against the law to smoke marijuana here.
“They just don’t know,” she said.
Possession of marijuana is still illegal in New Hampshire, although possession of small amounts of the substance is no longer a crime.
Lovisek said the hope is that, in addition to enhancing safety and cleanliness of the beaches and parks, the new regulations will cut down on the amount of solid waste that needs to be collected.
“We are just trying to protect people, and have the waters clean, and bring down how much trash we have to dispose of,” she said.
The city has already hired about 10 beach caretakers who will work to ensure the beaches are kept clean, as well as to inform beachgoers about the various policies and regulations. The city is looking to fill the two remaining caretaker positions, Lovisek said.
Bond Beach on Lake Opechee in Lakeport will be the only beach with lifeguard coverage this summer. Lifeguards will be on duty daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., she said.
