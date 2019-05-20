LACONIA — Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Donald C. Bolduc, who survived numerous firefights, a helicopter crash and a bomb blast, has his share of sleepless nights.
When he tosses and turns, his German shepherd, Victor, comes to his side to provide aid and comfort.
Bolduc, who grew up in Laconia and now resides with his wife, Sharon, in Stratham, was at Faro Italian Grille at Weirs Beach on Saturday to help raise money so more veterans can have service dogs.
Victor is aware when Bolduc is in distress.
“They are trained to identify any changes in your behavior, whatever that happens to be,” he said in an interview Monday. “They pay attention to that and give you the comfort you need.
“I liken it to a pet at home. When you have a tough day and your dog comes up and sits on your lap, it seems like all the pressure of the world goes away.”
Bolduc said his dog assists him in falling asleep.
“He gets on the bed and spoons with me,” he said. “It’s a wonderful feeling.”
Bolduc uses a machine that has a mask providing positive airway pressure. These devices are used by those with potentially dangerous respiratory issues that surface while sleeping.
Victor knows if the mask comes loose.
“If I stop breathing, he gently wakes me up,” Bolduc said.
Service dogs can also detect when a person is about to have a seizure, or can provide assistance to those with vision problems or ambulatory issues. They can turn lights on and off and help answer the phone.
Bolduc got Victor about a year ago after his 2017 retirement following 32 years of active duty service. Guardian Angels Medical Dog Service of Williston, Florida, provided Victor and Northrop Grumman sponsored the care and extensive training of the dog.
The retired brigadier general participated in a “Cigars for Veterans” fundraiser on Saturday.
Organizer Peter Karagianis, owner of Happy Jack’s Cigars, Pipes and Tobacco Shop in Laconia estimated it raised in the neighborhood of $3,000 for “Swim With A Mission,” which supports a program providing service dogs to veterans.
Bolduc has been a strong advocate for veterans and their families, working to boost public awareness of problems such as post traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.
In December 2001, Bolduc was injured when a 2,000-pound bomb dropped near him in Afghanistan in a friendly fire accident that badly damaged his hip and killed some of his comrades. He declined medical attention and continued his mission.
Also, in 2005, Bolduc, was in a helicopter crash that left him with a head injury.
How you can help:
Swim with a Mission — www.swimwithamission.org
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs — www.medicalservicedogs.org
