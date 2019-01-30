MEREDITH — Showing off a new logo with a big green arrow pointing up, the Lakes Region Chamber held its 100th annual meeting on Wednesday, honoring local businesses over a chicken lunch at Church Landing at Mill Falls.
Bill Irwin, whose grandfather, Jim Irwin, was the local business and tourism visionary who started Irwin Marine 100 years ago, handed out the prestigious Irwin Award to Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion managing partners, R.J. and Bridget Harding.
The outdoor music venue near Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, formerly known as Meadowbrook Farm, once consisted of temporary staging, 2,500 temporary seats and room for 2,000 lawn guests. It now has 5,746 reserved seats under the pavillion roof and 1,850 general admission lawn seats.
“R.J. and Bridgette always committed to supporting the community and their efforts have been significant assets to business and fundraising causes,” Bill Irwin said.
“Their drive and vision have turned a tree farm into one of New England’s most beloved outdoor music venues today.”
They have also provided essential support for charitable causes, including the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, he said.
Ted Fodero of Meredith Insurance Agency was introduced as the chamber’s new board chairman.
“I plan to focus on innovative ways to educate, support and provide networking for all business and individual sectors of the community,” he said. “Managing our talent pipeline for the future is a challenge in all our industries.”
He said the chamber would hold a Talent Pipeline Symposium at Lakes Region Community College in March, bringing together federal and state leaders, business officials and community developers.
“We are excited to partner with The Laconia Daily Sun in June for the Best of the Lakes Region Celebration," he said. "In September, we will be very excited to be bringing the Disney Institute right here at Church Landing. The program will focus on organization culture.”
Golden Trowel Awards were handed out for outstanding renovations, rehabilitations or other visible improvements.
Musician Jonathan Lorentz provided his own lyrics to the tune of the Wham! song, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” to honor Lakes Region Mental Health Center for consolidating its operations into a downtown building.
“Pick us up when you’re feeling so, so, because giving up is a total no, no.
"Wake it up if you’re feeling low, low. We use I statements. It’s OK to cry.
"Take us up if you’re feeling low bro. We’ll get you buzz like a young Han Solo.”
LRGHealthcare was honored for the renovation of the former Summit Health building at 8 Corporate Drive in Belmont.
To the tune of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends,” Lorentz again provided his own lyrics.
“What would you do if I caught me a flu? You’d stand up and talk about making tea.
"Check out my ears and my nose and my throat. I think I can get you a sample of pee.
"Oh, I get by with a little health from my friends. Oh, I’m going to try to get healthy my friends. Oh, I could just cry to get healthy my friends.”
Jan C & Jan W Realty Holdings at 780 Central St., in Franklin, was honored for extensive renovations to its building inside and out.
The Homestead Restaurant & Tavern in Bristol won an award for a rustic remodel of the old homestead of Benjamin Emmons, including a new front exterior, a small outside seating area and a fire pit.
Lakes Region Community Developers won an award for the completion of Gilford Village Knolls III, providing 24 affordable apartments for seniors.
PEM LLC/NW Morrissette & Sons won an award for a large building completed last year on Hounsell Avenue.
MI-BOX of Central NH won an award for construction of its Tilton headquarters on Route 3. This is a privately and locally owned portable storage dealership.
Berry Pond Corner in Moultonborough, owned by Stephen Bradley of Northeast Select Properties, won an award for a project that includes four office/retail units.
The Belknap County Corrections Facility won an award for completion of an 18,410-square-foot facility designed to provide comprehensive treatment, counseling and education programs to those deemed to be at high risk for substance misuse and the likelihood to reoffend.
