LACONIA — Candidates of both parties for the legislative seats representing five of Laconia’s six wards were quick to file the necessary papers in the opening days of the September primary filing period which ends next Friday.
On Wednesday, when the filing period opened, Republicans Richard Littlefield and Dawn Johnson — both incumbents — and Erica Golter, filed as candidates for three of the four seats in Belknap District 5 comprising Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6. Meanwhile, incumbent Gregg Hough filed as a candidate in Belknap District 6 which consists of Laconia Ward 2, in addition to Gilford and Gilmanton.
On Friday, four Democrats went as a group to the City Clerk’s Office to file their candidacy for the Belknap District 5. David Huot and Charlie St. Clair, both former state representatives, joined with Pat Wood and Eric Hoffman to form the slate.
Hough, who is completing his first term in the House, said the Republicans’ main themes will be the same as in previous elections: fiscal restraint, lower taxes, gun rights, and limited government. As a result of redistricting the Ward 2 resident now finds himself in a district which also covers Gilford and Gilmanton.
Standing at the counter in the City Clerk’s office to file his candidacy papers Friday, Huot, who is seeking to return to the House after losing his re-election bid two years ago by 300 votes, listed support for public education, the impact of assault weapons, the handling of the operation of Gunstock, and county services as the issues that will be stressed during the coming campaign.
There will be at least two local contests in September’s primary, according to filings received by the Secretary of State’s office as of Friday morning.
There will be a race for Belknap County Sheriff, with first-term Sheriff Bill Wright facing a challenge from Michael MacFazden, a longtime State Police officer who is currently the executive director of the county’s restorative justice and court diversion program.
The other contest will be for the Republican nomination for the one seat in Belknap District 4 which covers Belmont. Mike Sylvia will be running against Douglas Trottier. Both men currently represent Belmont in the Legislature. But because of redistricting, representation in the lower chamber for Belmont has been realigned, with District 4 now having only one seat.
Other filings, according to the Secretary of State are:
Belknap District 1 (Center Harbor, New Hampton), 1 seat: Tom Ploszaj, R (incumbent); Sean Kavanagh, D.
Belknap District 2 (Meredith), 2 seats: Matthew Coker, R; Elizabeth Smart, R.
Belknap District 6 (Laconia Ward 2, Gilford, Gilmanton) 4 seats: Gregg Hough, R (incumbent); Richard Beaudoin, R; Norm Silber, R (incumbent); Bob McLean, R; Harry Bean, R (incumbent).
Belknap District 7 (Alton, Barnstead) 3 seats: Barbara Comtois, R (incumbent); Richard Varney, R (incumbent).
