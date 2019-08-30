BELMONT — Car wash fundraisers are fairly common, but last Saturday saw something a little different. At 9 a.m., eight buses arrived at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church parking lot in Belmont, there for a good scrubbing.
“We are holding the car wash as part of our fundraising efforts to help send all of our fifth graders to Nature’s Classroom,” said Ricci McCant, one of the event organizers connected with Belmont Middle School.
A discussion with Kelly Plaisted, a school bus driver for First Student bus company, led to the unusual appearance of the buses at the church parking lot. “I have been driving for First Student for several years,” explained Plaisted, “and have always felt that it takes a village to raise children. We, the company, are part of that Belmont-Canterbury school village."
Plaisted had a conversation with McCant, one of the Belmont Middle School parents who mentioned the upcoming car wash. “I immediately said 'I’ll take my bus in support,'” Plaisted said.
Plaisted then contacted Mark Korenkiewicz, location manager for First Student. “We at First like to be involved in every part of our communities,” Korenkiewicz said, “and think of the children as our kids.” Korenkiewicz then mentioned the event to his drivers, all of whom volunteered to drive their bus to the car wash at no charge. He personally funded the washings.
Johyce Howard-Seigle is celebrating her 25th year of school bus driving and said, “this is the first time I’ve ever seen a program like this. We enjoy giving this support, and hope to see it continue. We love our community and kids and will do anything for them.”
Gathered with about 20 of his fellow students, Michael Camire exclaimed, “we get to wash our own buses!” as the convoy rolled up.
A separate fee was set for the 12-feet tall, 40-feet long buses and the young volunteers hustled, bus by bus, wielding buckets, hoses, scrub brushes and sponges. In an hour’s time the buses were spic and span and most the children – from the very young to those in their early teens – were as wet as the buses and held satisfied smiles.
Nature’s Classroom is a week-long program that takes place at Camp Cody in Farmington. It immerses students in hands-on activities at a lake setting surrounded by woods and mountains. Its living laboratory provides learning and bonding that can’t take place in a conventional setting.
“This is a program that is not offered by the school and is very inspiring for the fifth graders," McCant said, noting there will be other fundraisers held before spring.
At Nature's Classroom, kids learn skills such as independence, and about topics such as life in the outdoors. There are 85 fifth graders in the middle school, and fundraisers will help toward the goal of making sure all students can attend. So far, organizers have raised close to $900.
“Our goal is nobody has to pay”, said committee member Sunday Dearborn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.