Bristol Police Station

The current police station on Lake Street in Bristol would be torn down to make way for a new public safety building if voters approve a warrant article for the $4.9 million project next year at Town Meeting. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.

The project called for the old police station — the town’s former municipal building — to be torn down and replaced by a modern facility to meet both police and fire department needs. Groen Builders, Inc., of Rochester modeled the building on the Farmington public safety building, constructed in 2016, which incorporated features that resulted in a 75% reduction in electric and fuel costs.

