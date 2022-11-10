The current police station on Lake Street in Bristol would be torn down to make way for a new public safety building if voters approve a warrant article for the $4.9 million project next year at Town Meeting. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
BRISTOL — When voters approved a $4.9 million public safety building project last March, plans called for work to begin this year so the police and fire departments could move into the new facility by summer 2023. A problem with securing the necessary insurance and bonding put the project on hold, but town officials now say the project should begin early next year.
The project called for the old police station — the town’s former municipal building — to be torn down and replaced by a modern facility to meet both police and fire department needs. Groen Builders, Inc., of Rochester modeled the building on the Farmington public safety building, constructed in 2016, which incorporated features that resulted in a 75% reduction in electric and fuel costs.
Bristol Fire Chief Ben LaRoche said the town has conservatively projected a 50% cost savings for its new public safety building.
The town was able to secure the financing necessary for the building last spring when interest rates were still low. Groen, however, was unable to post the necessary bond to guarantee the project’s completion.
LaRoche elaborated on the delay in an email, explaining that New Hampshire’s RSA 447:16 requires municipalities such as Bristol to obtain security, “through bond or otherwise,” to ensure payment of subcontractors and to protect the town against mechanics liens on the project.
“It is also best practice to obtain a performance bond,” LaRoche said. “This bond protects the town in the case the building isn’t completed or any portion of the project isn’t completed as anticipated.”
He continued, “The voters didn’t just say, ‘Yes, build a public safety building,’ but they also entrusted us with nearly $5 million to do so with. By extending that trust, there is an expectation that we will make good decisions, produce the best possible building, and ensure that the town’s investment is protected. When we made the decision to delay the project, it was in an effort to better understand the bonding issue, and ensure we didn’t spend any more money if it wasn’t something that could be resolved. We have since seen this issue be resolved, and final design and engineering is underway.”
In a joint statement by LaRoche and Police Chief Jim McIntire, they explained, “As the market stabilized and underwriting became more favorable, work began again on the pre-construction phase toward the end of the summer.”
The architects are finalizing the drawings, the civil engineer is finalizing the site plans, and the team is working to obtain all of the necessary permits, which include drainage and driveway permits from the Department of Transportation. Also, because of a small designated wetland on the north side of the property, the team must obtain special-use permits to alter that area from the town and the Department of Environmental Services.
From there, preparations will focus on the structural and mechanical engineering needs for electrical, plumbing and heating design.
Because of the delay over the summer, the construction of the new facility won't take place until early next year. Provided things remain on track, the police department will move into space on the second floor of the town office building in the new year. A wall will go up in the training room at the fire station, giving the police officers on patrol some office space and provide access to the eating and restroom facilities. The police department will work with neighboring departments to utilize booking and holding space.
The fire department will have to move some items temporarily to accommodate the patrol officers, but LaRoche said they will not see much change on a day-to-day basis.
“We have recently hosted a Firefighter I course, and some smaller groups for education or events,” he said. “We will probably not be able to do the same over the next year, but look forward to having an even better space to do this in the future.”
Groen will start the bidding process in the next week or so, and LaRoche said everything continues to align with a start date in late winter or early spring.
Any local subcontractors interested in getting on the bidder list may email their business contact information to the fire chief, who can forward it to Groen, or contact Groen directly.
