Andrew Hatch

Andrew Hatch discusses community power agreements with the Bristol Selectboard on Sept. 7. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

BRISTOL — The selectboard is considering entering into a joint agreement with the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire to secure cheaper electricity for residents through the purchasing power of the multi-town nonprofit organization. Thirty-nine communities have joined the coalition, with Loudon and Somersworth as the most recent.

Andrew Hatch, the coalition’s outreach coordinator, appeared before the selectboard on Sept. 7 to expand upon the information the Bristol Energy Committee had previously provided about the potential savings that membership in the coalition brings.

