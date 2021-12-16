What a fascinating place Belmont is, and what potential it has.
My wife and I moved here about three years ago and are discovering new places and people all the time. I have been a journalist for many years and have written columns all during that period. A column gives an opportunity to tell about experiencing people and places, so today… we start Belmont Scenes.
You will find out about people you know… but maybe didn’t know all about, plus interesting local places and events. I’ll often ask your opinion, for this is your column, Belmont.
Let’s begin.
Perhaps these song lyrics will give you a hint: “no use for sitting alone in your room, come hear the music play.” Sound familiar?
Belmont High School’s Music Department is inviting y’all to “come-to-the-Cabaret.” On Dec 17th you’ll have chorus and instruments to entertain you in the school’s café with diverse tunes like Hava Nagila and Silent Night. This is the department’s big fund raiser for the year and is only $5 per person, which will help to fund scholarships for the band’s spring trip to Hershey and Gettysburg. I’ll see you there at 6 p.m.
Because this is holiday time you get a double dose of musical seasoning from these stellar students as they present a Holiday Band Concert on the 21st at 6:30 p.m. You’ll be entertained with pieces from Hamilton and Mannheim Steamroller among others. Music Director Lauren Fountain tells us that “the kids are stoked” and ready to perform. As far as entry fee… consider it to be a present from these musicians. Settle into the gymnasium and get yourself comfortable. I bet I’ll see some lips moving in time with the tunes.
Although you’ll see and hear BHS senior Amelia Cluett playing the oboe at these events you can also find her at our next stop, for she is a library assistant at my home away from home (and perhaps yours as well), the Belmont Public Library.
Set on 146 Main Street, the library is striking, architecturally. The Colonial Revival brick building is located in the heart of downtown Belmont, and the town is honored to have it on the list of National Historic Places.
Eileen Gilbert is a native from just up the road in Bristol and is living the life that is just what she planned to be: A library director. Although it is on the smaller side, Eileen advises that the BPL has more than 2,100 patrons and that se loves her job. “Public libraries are designed to give, rather than require something of you,” she said. This past weekend is an example of that giving as they hosted a large group of families at their Grinch Party with games activities and goodies.
While we are in the town square area, who did we find settled in to the beautiful gazebo but a white bearded man all in red. Yup, on a breezy Sunday morning two weeks before his annual scheduled visit we found numerous young boys and girls flocking to the gentleman and telling him their greatest desires, some giving him a written list. Yes, Santa Claus was making an early visit to town entertaining a throng of happy anxious kiddos!
Paul Pakenham, Santa’s representative to Belmont, was making his third 2021 visit and loves doing this. He likes to give youngsters a treat in a sometimes confusing life. “I love to see the kids smile,” said the man of the hour.
Here’s a thought: why don’t we in Belmont think about holding our own Christmas Festival next year? Right there downtown, outdoors with lots of warm things. We have an "in" with Santa and the right location.
It is almost winter and what do we do in winter? Actually, what did YOU do in winter? Where did you go sliding, as a kid? How ’bout skating outdoors?
These are challenging times for many, please remember to treat folks with empathy.
You can respond with your thoughts via email to roncole@laconiadailysun.com.
