CONCORD — New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella shared Friday in a news release that his office is now taking applications for victims of Financial Resources Mortgage Incorporated and CL&M Inc to seek compensation from the FRM Victim’s Contribution Recovery Fund.
Last year, the state agreed to include $10 million for the recovery fund, with $5 million being allocated in 2021, and $5 million more in 2022. The FRM Ponzi scheme defrauded investors out of a combined total of around $30 million.
According to the office of the Attorney General, letters have been sent to all known potential victims at their last known address. Victims can find the application online by visiting doj.nh.gov/frm-victims-fund and can submit digitally or print and fill out the form to be submitted by mail. Applicants can also find a frequently asked questions and answers page at the same web address, or can submit additional questions to Daisy Mongeau, FRM fund administrator, at frm.fund@dojnh.gov or 603-271-1527.
— Staff report
