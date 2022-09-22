Forest Lake State Park

Forest Lake State Park in Dalton. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Legislature’s failure to override Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of a bill designed to set scientific criteria for the siting of solid waste landfills does not mean that the issue is dead. An Amherst representative has refiled the bill for the next legislative session.

The representative, Democrat Megan Murray, said, “What this piece of legislation is asking for is to simply require a groundwater study so that the science follows first, and then the siting comes after.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.