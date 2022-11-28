TILTON — It’s a Thanksgiving lesson for all of us: Stay optimistic for your wishes to come true, and be grateful when anything wonderful happens. In the meantime, live each day to the fullest.

Ellah Murray, age 5, was born prematurely with a seriously damaged throat that made breathing perilous and impossible at times. She has undergone 23 surgeries since birth, survived brain bleeds and a coma, and endured 19 emergency insertions and extractions of breathing tubes to save her life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.