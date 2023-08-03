BELMONT — When life gives you lemonade, according to teen Ella O’Hara, sell it to raise money for a cause.
For a fourth year, Ella will run a lemonade stand during Belmont Old Home Day to raise money for a local cause of her choosing.
To help Ella O'Hara reach her goal of setting a Belmont student up with the school supplies they need for this year, visit her lemonade stand on Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 12, during Belmont Old Home Day.
Making lemonade with her mother — from scratch, of course — and working the stand “are just a lot of fun,” she said, which motivates her to do it again each year.
Selling lemonade, and, this year, her own handmade jewelry in front of her family’s home on Main Street, the rising eighth grader has raised a few hundred dollars each year. Half of her earnings go toward her selected cause. Her first year she gave the NH Humane Society both a cash donation, matched by a local firefighter, and a bounty of purchases from their online wishlist. Another year, she put the money toward participating in Lakes Region Community Services’ Giving Tree Christmas gift program.
This year Ella is coordinating with staff in the town’s welfare office to put her earnings toward school supplies for a peer in need.
“I had this kid in my class when I was in sixth grade,” Ella recalled. “He never had any school supplies and stuff. And I always let him use some of mine. And I just wanted to help other people do that.” Though she is now homeschooled, she said she knew there were probably others like this student and wanted to help. The town will work to connect her earnings with a local student ahead of the start of school this year.
The fundraising effort has become an Old Home Day tradition for Ella, who has been attending the town festivities her entire life. Like many New England Old Home Days, Belmont will host a parade, fair and fireworks to celebrate the nearing end of summer and beginning of Fall harvests. This year Belmont Old Home Day will be Saturday, Aug. 12.
•••
The Sunshine Effect is a new series in The Laconia Daily Sun highlighting the people and organizations working to improve our communities through volunteering and fundraising. We believe that telling their stories will encourage others to support their work, and launch new charitable efforts of their own. Have a suggestion for someone making a difference we should feature? Share it with us at laconiadailysun.com/sunshineeffecttip.
