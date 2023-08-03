Ella O'Hara

Ella O'Hara, right, and a friend staff her lemonade standing during last year's Belmont Old Home Day. (Courtesy photo)

GET INVOLVED

To help Ella O'Hara reach her goal of setting a Belmont student up with the school supplies they need for this year, visit her lemonade stand on Main Street on Saturday, Aug. 12, during Belmont Old Home Day.

BELMONT — When life gives you lemonade, according to teen Ella O’Hara, sell it to raise money for a cause.

For a fourth year, Ella will run a lemonade stand during Belmont Old Home Day to raise money for a local cause of her choosing. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.