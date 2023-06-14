Mark and Candace Hampton brought their 1958 Harley-Davidson to Laconia for Motorcycle Week's 100th rally. The bike originally belonged to Mike's father, who was bringing it to the rally in the '50s, a tradition his son took up in the '80s. Though the couple has not been to the Weirs in some time, they made the pilgrimage back this year so that the bike could be "home" for the big anniversary. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Mechanical engineer Brian Gould has been coming to Laconia Motorcycle Week, and building custom bikes, for 50 years. This year, he entered his self-customized electric blue 2009 softail in the bike show at the Weirs Drive-In on Wednesday. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
New Jersey native Mike Carman shows off his personal mascot "Miles" atop his Harley-Davidson. Carman has been coming to Laconia Motorcycle Week for 7 years, and said the venue is unmatched in the world of rallies. "It's more upscale," he said. "It's the main drag of all main drags." (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Kent Woodward’s 2000 Ecstasy Renegade Trike competed in the trike category for the Wednesday bike show at the Weirs-Drive-In, alongside 11 other entrants in categories based on paint, age and construction. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Mark and Candace Hampton brought their 1958 Harley-Davidson to Laconia for Motorcycle Week's 100th rally. The bike originally belonged to Mike's father, who was bringing it to the rally in the '50s, a tradition his son took up in the '80s. Though the couple has not been to the Weirs in some time, they made the pilgrimage back this year so that the bike could be "home" for the big anniversary. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Mark Hampton's bike first arrived at the Laconia Motorcycle rally in 1958, the year his father bought it. Since then, it has had very few updates. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Mark and Candice Hampton's bike won the antique category at Wednesday's bike show at the Weirs Drive-In. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Mechanical engineer Brian Gould has been coming to Laconia Motorcycle Week, and building custom bikes, for 50 years. This year, he entered his self-customized electric blue 2009 softail in the bike show at the Weirs Drive-In on Wednesday. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
New Jersey native Mike Carman shows off his personal mascot "Miles" atop his Harley-Davidson. Carman has been coming to Laconia Motorcycle Week for 7 years, and said the venue is unmatched in the world of rallies. "It's more upscale," he said. "It's the main drag of all main drags." (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Kent Woodward’s 2000 Ecstasy Renegade Trike competed in the trike category for the Wednesday bike show at the Weirs-Drive-In, alongside 11 other entrants in categories based on paint, age and construction. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Dick Cartier has been judging bike shows for more than 40 years. He continued that tradition Wednesday at the Weirs Drive-In during Laconia Motorcycle Week’s 100th rally.
Twelve entrants competed in categories based on their style, paint or construction, with Brian Gould’s custom 2009 softail taking Best in Show and Best Paint awards.
“All bikes are perfect to me,” Cartier said. “But if I see it, I see it.”
Mark and Candice Hampton came to Laconia Motorcycle Week from the early 1980s into the ’90s, but the 1958 Harley-Davidson they entered has made a pilgrimage to the rally since long before.
Mark’s father, who purchased the bike new in ’58, began bringing it to Laconia that very year as a member of the Bridgeport Motorcycle Club in Connecticut.
The Hamptons, who live near Daytona Beach in Port Orange, Florida, had not been to Motorcycle Week in more than a decade. They decided to honor Mark’s father by making sure the bike made it to New Hampshire for the 100th rally.
“You can never do the 100th again,” Candice said.
“It feels like we’re bringing it home,” Mark said. They won the competition’s antique category.
Other entrants in the show included Kent Woodward’s 2000 Ecstasy Renegade Trike and John Olson’s 1978 FXE.
Cartier, who lives in Gilford, judges bike shows, bike rodeos, tattoo contests and build-offs all across the country. He was introduced to the show world while working at a garage that built show cars in his early 20s.
“I’ve met a lot of nice people, doing this,” Cartier said. “They are my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.